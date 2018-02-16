CDC confirms 22 children died from the flu last week

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Jeffrey Hamilton, Getty Images)

The CDC confirms the 2017-2018 flu season is the worst in a decade. Officials announced 22 children died from the flu in the past week. This brings the total child flu deaths to 84.

The CDC says the flu remains widespread in 48 states.

The CDC offered a few tips to help everyone stop the flu from spreading.

Get the Flu Vaccine - The CDC reports most children who died from the flu this year have NOT been vaccinated.

Take preventative actions to stop the spread of germs - Try to avoid close contact with sick people. While sick limit contact with others as much as possible

Take flu antiviral drugs when prescribed - Studies show these drugs work best when started within two days of getting sick.

For more information go to CDC.gov/flu

