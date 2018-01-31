WMAZ
Close

CDC director resigns after report of trades in tobacco company investments

Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY , TEGNA 10:21 AM. EST January 31, 2018

President Trump's director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday after a report that she was trading in tobacco company investments. 

Brenda Fitzgerald "owns certain complex financial interests" that complicated her work as CDC director, the Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Matt Lloyd said in a statement. She could not divest in a timely manner, he said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories