CIA dog loses interest in CIA explosives training, gets dropped from program

Lulu the labrador, a former bomb-sniffing dog recruit, was dropped from the program after she lost interest in finding explosives. (Photo: Samanatha Dubois, AFP/Getty Images)

Finding your place in this dog-eat-dog world can be a challenge, just ask Lulu, who was recently relieved of her duties as one of the Central Intelligence Agency's explosives-sniffing K9s.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the holder of the government's secrets broke the news Lulu had been dropped from the program. The reason: The trainers couldn't teach this dog new tricks.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Early in her schooling, the pup showed evidence she wasn't interested in the work, the CIA's website said. Often this can be corrected through treats, playtime and switching to a different kibble. That was not the case with Lulu.

"For some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary," the CIA wrote on its website. "Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer."

The decision to drop her was made, the CIA said, out of concern for her physical and mental wellbeing.

We’ll miss Lulu, but it was right decision for her & we wish her all the best in her new life!https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/Mbcr9C7wUY — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

After she was dropped, Lulu enjoyed a retirement party with her friend Harry. Her handler adopted her and Lulu appears to be enjoying life outside government intelligence.

"She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish," the agency said.

