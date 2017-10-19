WMAZ
CIA dog loses interest in CIA explosives training, gets dropped from program

Lulu was training to be a bomb sniffing dog, but did not make the cut. Don't worry though, Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares her happy ending.

Sean Rossman, USA TODAY , TEGNA 6:28 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Finding your place in this dog-eat-dog world can be a challenge, just ask Lulu, who was recently relieved of her duties as one of the Central Intelligence Agency's explosives-sniffing K9s.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the holder of the government's secrets broke the news Lulu had been dropped from the program. The reason: The trainers couldn't teach this dog new tricks.

Early in her schooling, the pup showed evidence she wasn't interested in the work, the CIA's website said. Often this can be corrected through treats, playtime and switching to a different kibble. That was not the case with Lulu.

"For some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary," the CIA wrote on its website. "Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer."

The decision to drop her was made, the CIA said, out of concern for her physical and mental wellbeing. 

After she was dropped, Lulu enjoyed a retirement party with her friend Harry. Her handler adopted her and Lulu appears to be enjoying life outside government intelligence.

"She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish," the agency said. 

