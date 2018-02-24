Democratic memo rebutting GOP claims of FBI spying abuse released

The Republican memo released by Congress is displayed on a journalist's computer screen at a newsroom in Washington DC, on February 2, 2018. (Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrats, in a rebuttal to a controversial GOP memo released Saturday, argue that the Justice Department and the FBI did not abuse their powers when they spied on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The GOP memo, assembled by the staff of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, alleged the FBI and Justice Department officials relied on an unsubstantiated dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele to get a warrant to conduct surveillance of Page.

But the Democrats, who have said the GOP document was released earlier this month to divert attention away from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, countered that in a 10-page, partially-redacted memo, saying Page had already been assessed to be an "agent of the Russian government" prior to the FBI receiving the dossier.

Per the timeline provided in the Democratic memo, the FBI decided to start its investigation into Carter in late July 2016. It received Steele's dossier in mid-September, more than six weeks later.

Additionally, the memo said the initial FISA application in October 2016 and its subsequent renewals provided the rationale behind surveilling Page, who no longer worked with the Trump campaign.

It said it made "narrow use" of Steele's investigation into Page, specifically about Page's suspected meetings with Russian officials in July 2016.

"DOJ met the rigor, transparency and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA's probably cause requirement by demonstrating: contemporaneous evidence of Russia's election interference; concerning Russian links and outreach to Trump campaign officials; Page's history with Russian intelligence; and (redacted) Page's suspicious activities in 2016, including in Moscow," the memo read.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said that the Democratic response should put to rest "any concerns" people have about the FBI and DOJ.

"Our extensive review of the initial FISA application and three subsequent renewals failed to uncover any evidence of illegal, unethical, or unprofessional behavior by law enforcement and instead revealed that both the FBI and DOJ made extensive showings to justify all four requests," the California Democrat said in a statement.

Nunes, who was speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Committee, said that he wanted the memo to be released. Indeed, the intelligence panel voted for its release; it was blocked two weeks ago by President Trump.

"We wanted it out because we think it is clear evidence that the Democrats are not only trying to cover this up, but they are also colluding with parts of the government to help cover this up," the California Republican said.

He also charged that the Democratic memo was full of “personal attacks” on him and Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

"What you are going to see is anything actually rejects what was in our memo," he said.

The Democratic memo contends that the GOP document "includes other distortions and misrepresentations that are contradicted by the underlying classified documents."

The White House said the memo attempted to undercut the president, but was released because Trump supported transparency.

"Nevertheless, this politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate, loaded with uncorroborated allegations, as a basis to ask a court to approve surveillance of a former associate of another candidate, at the height of a presidential campaign," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

