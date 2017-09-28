More than 20 people killed in stampede at Indian railway station

Indian commuters cross railway tracks at a station on the local train network in Mumbai on June 3, 2015. (Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

MUMBAI - A stampede broke out on a crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two railway stations in Mumbai during the Friday morning rush, and at least 22 people were killed in the crush while another 27 were injured, officials said.

When falling concrete hit the bridge railing, people in the crowd thought the bridge would collapse and surged to escape, Mumbai police official Gansham Patel said.

People had been crowding under the canopy covering the bridge to escape heavy rains, making the deadly tragedy worse, said lawmaker Shaina Nana Chudasama of the governing Bhartiya Janata Party.

Commuters also often complain about street-sellers hawking their wares on the narrow overpass.

The pedestrian bridge connected two local Mumbai railway stations — Elphinstone and Parel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences for the victims, saying, "My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured."

Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.

