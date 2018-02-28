Dick's Sporting Goods pulled assault-style rifles after Sandy Hook, too. It didn't last.

A sign with the company logo hangs above the entrance of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling assault-style rifles in stores nationwide after this month's school shooting in Parkland, Fla. — a move similar to one it made after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Conn.

“We love these kids and their rallying cry, ‘enough is enough,'" Dick's CEO Edward Stack said in an interview with The New York Times. "It got to us.”

It got to Dick's five years ago, too, after a man used an AR-15-style to kill 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The company halted sales of similar rifles at Dick's-branded stores (though sales of them later continued at its Field & Stream-branded stores, a subsidiary of 35 locations focused on outdoors products).

Would the company reverse this week's decision? "Never," Stack said Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America.

"To think about the loss and the grief that those kids and those parents had, we said, ‘We need to do something,'" Stack told ABC. "And we’re taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently."

Dick's sold a shotgun to the Parkland school shooter through one of its stores last November, Stack said. Though the gun wasn't used in the shooting, the revelation spurred the company toward action, he said.

"When we looked at that, we said, ‘The systems that are in place across the board just aren’t effective enough to keep us from selling someone a gun like that,'" he said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM