WMAZ
Close

Here's why the Super Bowl broadcast went black

Some Super Bowl ads are unforgettable; these are a few of the most iconic throughout the years. (USA TODAY)

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 8:41 PM. EST February 04, 2018

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the broadcast went black. 

That's a big deal because thirty-second commercial slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers who tuned in Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots.

In a tweet, an NBC Sports spokesperson blamed the incident on a "brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed."

People on Twitter understandably freaked out. Some wondered if it was just their TV.

Others joked about the dead air.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories