Did you get a weird Amazon email about a baby registry? You're not alone

Megan Yoder, TEGNA 10:28 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

Amazon sent some emails to its customers that weren't exactly what people were... expecting.

The emails sent Tuesday told recipients that a gift had been purchased from their baby registry. There was just one problem-- many of the customers don't have baby registries, or even babies for that matter. 

The company has chalked it up to a technical error, saying in statements the emails were a glitch-- but not before the mistake caused confusion across the internet. 

The reactions on Twitter ranged from befuddlement to anger to bemusement. 

Amazon sent a statement on Tuesday evening to customers who recieved the email. 

"Earlier today, we accidentally sent you an email from Amazon Baby Registry," the apology said.

"We apologize for any confusion this may have caused."

