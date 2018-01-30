Dow endures biggest 2-day drop since 2016

The day's closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on January 30, 2018 in New York. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Just when the U.S. stock market looked like it would keep going up forever, the biggest two-day drop for the Dow since the middle of 2016 has put once-ebullient investors on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which had been riding a wave of investor optimism to fresh records on almost a daily basis in 2018, has over the past two days come under the heaviest pressure since the surprise Brexit vote in June 2016 rocked markets.

Suddenly cautious investors are reevaluating the market's prospects as challenges like rising interest rates and dangerously high levels of investor confidence pose risks for stocks.

Indeed, a long period of market calm that stretches back more than a year was shattered Tuesday after the Dow briefly fell more than 400 points, ending the day down nearly 363 points, or 1.4%, at 26,076.89.

The Dow's two-day drop of 540 points represents its first major setback since rallying 25.1% in 2017 and tacking on another 1,900 points in the first 18 trading days of the year, when it notched 11 record highs. That strong start to 2018 was fueled by strong global growth, a business-friendly White House and improving corporate profits in the U.S. boosted by recent tax cuts.

The main catalysts for the steep drop this week were investors' opting to lock in profits after the big early-year rally and a sharp rise in long-term interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped as high as 2.74% Tuesday, its highest level since April 22, 2014. Wall Street is worried that higher borrowing costs could slow economic growth.

Also weighing on stocks was news that Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan, are teaming up to create an independent company whose goal is to lower the cost of health care for its workers. The threat of potential disruption in the health care industry caused a big selloff in those stocks.

Despite the losses, Wall Street pros aren't yet saying the nearly nine-year bull market is over. They stress that the market, which has not suffered a 5% drop, or a "pullback," in 19 months, was vulnerable to a drop.

Joseph Quinlan, chief market strategist at U. S. Trust, called the swift decline a "much-needed mid-winter pause after the lightning bolt-like performance of stocks" earlier in January.

While rising bond yields have been one catalyst for the decline, Quinlan emphasized that rising borrowing costs are actually a sign of "robust economic growth," which is a positive backdrop for stocks.

Barry Bannister, a market strategist at money management firm Stifel, is telling clients that he expects a 5% drop for stocks in the first quarter of 2018, citing challenges from rising interest rates.

Still, the two-day rout on Wall Street needs to be put into context, given the Dow's early-year surge that pushed it up nearly 8%, says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, a money-management firm in Charlotte, N.C.

"Markets have been overheated this month and even with larger drops like we saw Tuesday, we still remain on pace to have one of the strongest starts to a year in decades," says Zaccarelli.

Indeed, the Dow is up 5.5% this year despite its tumbles.

Citing a U.S. economy that remains strong and robust corporate profits, Zaccarelli says a bear market, or drop of 20%, is not part of his forecast.

Investors, he says, "should stay patient as market pullbacks are normal." He also stressed that none of the warning signs that typically signal major trouble for stocks -- such as a recession -- are currently present.

For now, it appears that investors that once only looked at the market's positives, are now taking a closer look at the challenges it faces.

"Markets do go down every now and then," Gary Kaltbaum, president of money-management firm Kaltbaum Capital Management, reminded investors. "And prices in the short-term, have been stretched and extended as far as we have seen in ages."

