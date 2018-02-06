Dow opens sharply lower but recovers after briefly entering 'correction' territory

The closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Dow Jones industrial average opened sharply lower Tuesday but soon recovered a big chunk of its losses, a day after a huge drop sent a wave of anxiety through global markets.

The average initially fell more than 500 points, or 2%, at the open, briefly pushing it into "correction" territory after it fell 10% from its recent record high on Jan. 26.

The Dow was down about 90 points at 24,255 less than 10 minutes into the trading day.

It had been a swift, steep decline for U.S. stocks in a span of seven trading days since it hit its peak last month. The epic slide -- including Monday's record 1,175-point Dow dive -- has quickly pushed the market down more than 10% for the first time in two years.

Wall Street, which has been shaken by the size and viciousness of the selloff, is still unsure of when the slide will end.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM