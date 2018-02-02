Dow suffers 600-point drop amid rate-hike fears after strong jobs report

The day's closing numbers are displayed after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on January 30, 2018 in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Dow fell more than 600 points Friday -- its biggest one-day plunge since June 2016 -- extending the market turbulence that had flared up earlier this week over fears of higher interest rates.

Stocks took another leg down around noon after Republicans released a controversial and now-declassified memo alleging that the FBI and Department of Justice abused their surveillance authority to target his 2016 presidential campaign.

Oddly enough, the decline in the blue-chip stock gauge stemmed from too much good news about the economy and jobs, which is viewed as a negative for stocks because it has spurred a sharp rise in borrowing costs.

"Temporarily, good news may be bad news for the stock market," says Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial. "But that's likely an accepatable trade-off for most Americans who are finally seeing higher wages and better opportunities."

Indeed, after more than a year of calm, there has been a mood shift on Wall Street this week as stock prices have dropped close to 3%. Investors have started to factor in what appears to be a long-awaited move higher in interest rates, which are tied to an improving economy.

The blue-chip stock gauge is at risk of suffering its biggest one-day point decline since June 24, 2016, when it fell 610 points after the Brexit vote shocked markets.

Sparking fears of higher rates was a strong January employment report, which topped expectations. Strength in the labor market caused a selloff in the U.S. government bond market. and that has pushed up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note above 2.85%, its highest level since January 2014, or four years ago.

"The new development (spooking investors) is the spike in bond yields," says Nick Sargen, senior investment advisor for money management Fort Washington Investment Advisors in Cincinnati.

Higher rates mean higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which can slow economic growth. Stocks and many other assets have been powered by record-low rates during a nearly nine-year bull market.

