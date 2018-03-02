Drunk man blacks out, takes $1,600 Uber ride to New Jersey from West Virginia party

In this Photo Illustration, a phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on September 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A New Jersey man says he blacked out while partying in West Virginia and drunkenly ordered an Uber to his home state of New Jersey.

That particular chain of events costs $1,635.93, and Kenny Bachman can tell you all about it, according to reports.

Bachman was out with friends in Morgantown, W.V. last Friday, when he called an Uber to take him back to where he was staying at West Virginia University's campus.

Instead of going to campus, the Uber driver took Bachman back to his home in Gloucester County, N.J.

The report states that Bachman woke up two hours into the trip, but didn't want to just be dropped off in the middle of no where, so he stuck it out all the way home. 300 miles from where he was partying and staying.

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in," Bachman told NJ Advance Media. "Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like 'Alright, this is insane, that's just crazy.'"

Uber confirmed the ride occurred, the report states, and the driver took Bachman to the destination he requested.

