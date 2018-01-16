Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faces dozens of his victims

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seen in the 55th District Court on June 23, 2017 in Mason, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A family friend is the first victim to testify in an extraordinary four-day sentencing for a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.

Larry Nassar returned to court Tuesday in Lansing. Dozens of women and girls who were his victims are expecting to testify. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence Friday.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The Michigan attorney general's office is seeking at least 40 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. He's already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced in other Michigan cases in two weeks.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Monday said she was among the athletes sexually abused by the ex-sports doctor.

