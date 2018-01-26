Fake postal worker robs dad as he is putting baby in car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for four suspects in connection with a fake letter carrier home invasion and robbery in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The suspects reportedly stole $5,000 in cash and an iPhone from the home.

Police say 44-year-old man was putting his infant inside of a vehicle when a suspect dressed in a U.S. Postal Service uniform approached him and pulled out a gun, forcing the man inside his home.

Police say three other suspects entered the home and the man was zip-tied and duct taped as they demanded money from him. The suspects allegedly hit him in the face with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the suspects ransacked the home before fleeing 15 minutes later in vehicles parked on Tabor Road.

Two suspects were last seen headed east on Tabor Road in what police describe as a newer Buick Lucerne sedan.

The other two suspects fled the scene in a what police describe as a gray Pontiac sedan with a spoiler on the trunk.

Video surveillance shows the suspects’ vehicles circling the block about an hour before the home invasion and robbery.

The suspects descriptions are the following, according to police: Suspect #1: Black male, dark complexion, early to mid 20 years of age, 5-foot-5, muscular build, beard, wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform, black/white sneakers, dark sunglasses and a dark postal bag. Suspect #2: Black male, 5-foot-9, stocky build, wearing a gray/black hooded jacket, black gloves, dark colored pants, black mask, and black shoes. Suspect #3: Black male, 6-foot, thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask, tan boots with no laces. Suspect #4: Black male, 5-foot-10, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask and black sneakers.

The infant was unharmed, police say.

