Andrew McCabe, FBI deputy director, steps down amid criticism

Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been a target of unrelenting criticism from President Trump, abruptly announced his resignation Monday, according to a senior government official who was not authorized to comment publicly on personnel matters.

McCabe was expected to resign in March when he was eligible for retirement and full benefits. But the bureau second-in-command submitted his resignation more than a month early, the official said.

McCabe served as the agency's acting director this summer after Trump fired former director James Comey in May. Trump and some Republican lawmakers accuse the long-time FBI official of exerting undue and partisan influence over the probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Trump has blamed McCabe for influencing the decision not to criminally charge Clinton for her use of a private email server. Yet the FBI has said McCabe had no conflicts in the probe, as he did not oversee that inquiry while his wife was running for state office in Virginia as a Democrat.

His role began in February 2016, following his appointment as deputy director and three months after his wife, Jill McCabe, lost her bid for a state Senate seat.

Yet as recently as last month, Trump seized on McCabe's role in the Clinton inquiry and his wife's political bid, noting that Jill McCabe received nearly $470,000 from a political action committee associated with Clinton ally and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump tweeted in December.

Trump has also said McCabe is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA