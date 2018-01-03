Fire reported at Clintons' house in New York

Photo taken in Chappaqua, New York, 05 January, 2000 (Photo: DOUG KANTER/AFP/Getty Image)

New Castle police have confirmed a fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police declined to give further details on the fire at 15 Old House Lane where Bill and Hillary Clinton have lived for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999.

But scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.

The house, built in 1889, features five bedrooms over 5,232 square feet and a pool on its 1.1 acres.

In fall 2016, the former president and past presidential hopeful bought the four bedroom house next door, at 33 Old House Lane, for $1.16 million.

The next month, they got in trouble for not having a permit for a kitchen renovation and filling in the in-ground pool.

