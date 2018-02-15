Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel'

People react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles north of Miami on February 14, 2018 following a school shooting. (Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

A beloved coach. A senior headed to college on a swimming scholarship. Teenagers who died surrounded by their friends.

These are the victims of Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Authorities have not formally identified any of the victims, but friends, family and coaches are sharing their memories.

Nicholas Dworet

A senior headed to swim competitively for the University of Indianapolis, Dworet is being remembered as a hard-working role model who found excellence in discipline.

"This is a kid who went from middle of the pack last year to being just lights out," his coach, Andre Bailey, of TS Aquatics in Broward County, Fla., said. "He helped put our program on the map."

Jamie Guttenberg

One of the first victims identified, Guttenberg's Facebook profile has already been turned into a memorial site. Her parents posted frantic messages on social media seeking help in finding their "baby girl," but later confirmed she died in the shooting.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school,” Jaime Guttenberg’s father, Fred Guttenberg, told friends on Facebook. “We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this.”

Aaron Feis

An assistant football coach and security guard, Feis died shielding students from the shooter, the school's football team said in a tweet: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Feis graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999 and coached the school's junior varsity team for eight years starting in 2002. He had recently been working with linemen on the school's junior varsity and varsity teams. He was married with a wife and daughter, according to the team.

A screenshot of MS Douglas Football's tweet about assistant football coach Aaron Feis. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter)

Contributing: Vic Ryckaert

© 2018 USATODAY.COM