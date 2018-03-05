Frances McDormand's two words in 2018 Oscar speech: ‘inclusion rider'

Various winners at the 90th Academy Awards used their moment on stage Sunday night to address the many issues in the film business amid the #MeToo and Time’s Up cultural phenomenon.
Frances McDormand delivered a powerful speech about celebrating and including women in Hollywood when she won the award for best actress in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. Meryl (Streep), if you do it, everybody else will, come on,” McDormand said.
“We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she added. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”
It wasn’t long until the two words began trending on Twitter, usually after a quick Google search.
Me after googling INCLUSION RIDER pic.twitter.com/IRXn8gNYh5— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 5, 2018
Pfft, you guys don’t know what an inclusion rider is? You’re so lame, it’s when....— (((Matt Lieb))) (@lieb123456789) March 5, 2018
*googles it*
And Google breaks from too many "inclusion rider" searches... #Oscars— David Fear (@davidlfear) March 5, 2018
Everyone googling "inclusion rider". #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SSuEwdfYzc— Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) March 5, 2018
Luckily, some Hollywood insiders were quick to clarify.
an inclusion rider is something actors put into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. We should support this for a billion reasons, but if you can't find a reason to, here's one: it will make movies better.— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 5, 2018
For the non-film contract fluent folks, Frances McDormand closed with “inclusion rider,” likely meaning put diversity requirements in your contract about the other crew/artist positions throughout a film you attach yourself to. #Oscars— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2018
FOR EVERYONE GOOGLING "INCLUSION RIDER" RIGHT NOW:— Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) March 5, 2018
It's a part in one's contract that requires a minimum percentage of POC/women in all the other positions, above the line, below the line, working on the film. #Oscars #TheMoreYouKnow🌠
McDormand’s speech wasn't’ the only memorable occasion that advocated for diversity. The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Team Coco also had inspiring words that were met with resounding applause.
The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.
