GoFundMe to support Florida school shooting victims

People react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles north of Miami on February 14, 2018 following a school shooting. (Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

The Broward Education Foundation has launched an official GoFundme for those around the country looking to donate money to support the victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Donations will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and the families of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund is an official account that has been verified by the district and GoFundme.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA