WMAZ
Close

Golfer Ross Fisher's hole-in-one at WGC-Mexico Championship sounds even better in Spanish

Not only is this 61 year old going back to school, he made the golf team too!

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY Sports , TEGNA 7:54 PM. EST March 03, 2018

Who says that golf announcing has to be subdued?

England's Ross Fisher hit a hole-in-one on the third hole in the third round Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club.

A pretty exciting play and there was an appropriate slight rise in decibel in the announcing level.

 

 

Because this tournament is in Mexico, there was also a Spanish-language broadcast.

So let's listen to the same play in the language that makes every soccer goal sound like the most exciting event in world history.

 

 

Pretty exciting, indeed.

 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories