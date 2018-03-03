Golfer Ross Fisher's hole-in-one at WGC-Mexico Championship sounds even better in Spanish

Who says that golf announcing has to be subdued?
England's Ross Fisher hit a hole-in-one on the third hole in the third round Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club.
A pretty exciting play and there was an appropriate slight rise in decibel in the announcing level.
THAT is how you start the weekend.@RossFisher with a fantastic ace! 🎯️⛳️#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eXa2FHLpec— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018
Because this tournament is in Mexico, there was also a Spanish-language broadcast.
So let's listen to the same play in the language that makes every soccer goal sound like the most exciting event in world history.
“¡Si si si si si si...HOOOOOOOOLLEEEEE!” 🇲🇽 🔊🔊— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018
Ross Fisher’s ace gets even better. pic.twitter.com/V97JgZaJcu
Pretty exciting, indeed.
