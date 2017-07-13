Google Earth becomes part of a neighborhood feud

A man stands near a Google Earth exhibit at Google's Washington headquarters, January 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2015 Getty Images)

A resident in Sequim, Washington let the world know what they think about their neighbor through Google Earth.

The image, the word "---hole" with an arrow pointing to a house nearby, is mowed into a lawn.

The motive behind the crafted message is unclear, but it may have appeared as early as 2011, according to Buzz60.

Google Earth allows you to see the world as it is from the comfort of your computer and if you look close enough, you can find some interesting stuff.

Redditors who found the aerial photo claim the feud dates back to 2009 when one neighbor painted their house lavender and fuchsia.

Neighbors claimed the brightly colored home “polluted our views” and filed a request for property tax relief with the county assessor’s office, according to the Peninsula Daily News.



