Groundhog Day 2018: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter

Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2002 after the groundhog made his yearly weather prediction in Punxsutawney, Pa. (Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images, Getty Images)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA. - Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, saw his shadow at sunrise Friday and predicted more winter weather.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

