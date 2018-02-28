Happy Meals will soon have Disney toys, starting with 'Incredibles 2'

A photo illustration of a Happy Meal at McDonald's on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

McDonald's Happy Meals will soon come with Disney-themed toys and packaging, the result of a partnership between the fast-food chain and The Walt Disney Company.

The cross-promotional campaign starts in June, when Happy Meals will begin to include Incredibles 2 toys.

The "promotional alliance" — announced Tuesday — pairs the children's meal with movies from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

The companies didn't specify the exact length of the agreement, only saying it was multiple years. The duo partnered from 1996 to 2006, during which Happy Meals also featured Disney promotions.

The Incredibles 2 movie, which hits theaters June 15, will be followed by toys from Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which has a Nov. 21 release date.

McDonald's also plans to meet Disney's nutrition guidelines, promising Happy Meals will meet the Disney standards by June 2018. The Disney criteria favors fruits, vegetables and whole grains, among others, while limiting calorie, salt and sugars.

McDonald's announced Feb. 15 it would make changes to ensure all Happy Meals by 2022 would have at most 600 calories with 10% of those calories coming from saturated fat and 10% from added sugar. Sodium also would be reduced.

