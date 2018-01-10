Here's why IKEA wants women to pee on their ad

A photo taken on December 18, 2017 shows flags flying outside a store of Swedish furniture giant Ikea in Delft, the Netherlands. The EU on December 18 opened an in-depth investigation into the complex tax deals tying Swedish furniture giant Ikea with the Netherlands in the latest salvo by Brussels against the tax affairs of multinationals. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Robin Utrecht / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBIN UTRECHT, This content is subject to copyright.)

To pee, or not to pee? That's the question posed by furniture company IKEA in a new head-turning advertisement.

The advertisement reads "peeing on this ad may change your life."

The page doubles as a pregnancy test, and IKEA says pregnant women that urinate on it will get a discount on a baby crib, according to Buzz60's Tony Spitz.

The reactions on Twitter ranged from amused to confused to a wee bit pee-ved.

I can't decide whether to applaud the creative activation or ... well, just be grossed out. https://t.co/NqmgG4GqWm — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) January 9, 2018

In a media landscape where the only thing that matters is clicks and attention, this campaign has already succeeded wildly. You mock, they win. Frustrated yet? https://t.co/4JI2e0JdeY — Eliott Behar (@eliottbehar) January 10, 2018

I’m not really sure what their logic was with this. Do they want to make sure the discount only goes to expectant moms? Seems like too much work on their part. My MIL bought our crib for us so to get a deal I’d have to pee 1st? This is just weird. https://t.co/s5wZIShhKT — Diana C (@mrsdchastain) January 10, 2018

Hmmm...free Ikea ad or $25 pregnancy test? — Janine Miller (@jnm103) January 10, 2018

If you’re pregnant, peeing on this IKEA ad reveals a special discounted price on cribs. Even better reason to wash your hands after touching the magazines at the supermarket or doctor's office. #marketing pic.twitter.com/dNhIRXOSfa — J.W. Cannon (@cannonjw) January 10, 2018

Lmao imagine finding out you’re pregnant from an IKEA ad. — Sam. (@yougoslaviaself) January 10, 2018

Buzz60