A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

Now that Walmart has begun closing 63 Sam’s Club stores, many customers are left wondering what can they do about their membership fee.

The membership club said this week that it is shutting down most of the 63 stores and converting up to 12 stores to e-commerce facilities.

Some of the stores have already closed and the rest will be shut down over the next three to four weeks.

As a member of Sam’s Club, you are entitled to a refund at any time if you are not satisfied, the company says on its website.

The 100% membership satisfaction guarantee states: ‘If at any time a member is unsatisfied with your Membership, let us know and we will cancel your membership and provide a refund of the amount paid for your current year Membership fee.”

Fees to join Sam’s Club run from $45-$100 a year.

Here is how you can get a refund of your Sam’s Club membership:

1. Request a refund online at the company’s membership cancellation page.

You will be given three options to choose from:

• A full refund by check

• A full refund by e-gift card

• An offer of a free 3-month membership extension

2. Call customer service at 888-746-7726 to cancel your membership and request a refund.

3. Request a refund at the membership desk at any Sam’s Club store.

Walmart says that after the closings it will have 597 clubs. The retailer declined to say how many jobs would be cut but the closures could affect up to about 11,000 jobs as part of the closings.

“We know this is difficult news for our associates and we are working to place as many of them as possible at nearby locations,” Sam’s Club CEO John Furner said. “Our focus today has been on those associates and their communities, and communicating with them.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM