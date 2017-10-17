Husband sets wife on fire with gasoline after argument

Amanda Brillhart is in critical condition after being burned on 50 percent of her body. (Photo: Doug Bridges)

Florence County, SC (WLTX) - The Florence County Sheriff's Department is continuing their search for a man they say poured gasoline on his wife before setting her on fire.

Charles Nethercutt, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Florence with his one-year-old child, on September 19, the day of the incident.

Investigators say Nethercutt set his wife, Amanda Brillhart, on fire after they had an argument.

Brillhart has been in a burn center since the incident.

"She's in critical condition," says Doug Bridges, family friend and mentor to Brillhart. "She was beaten severely, she had double vision and then he set her on fire. Their 14-month old baby was there in the house."

The Florence County Sheriff's Department says the baby is now safe, but can't release any more information about the investigation.

"She's been in a burn center since the 23rd of September," says Bridges. "She's had 10 surgeries and is getting ready to have major surgery."

Brillhart, who is a Citadel graduate and member of the National Guard, was severely burned on her arms, torso, legs and feet.

"This is a long, long recovery and unfortunately it's very expensive," says Bridges.

That's why he has started a GoFundMe page, to help with medical expenses. Originally, Bridges asked for $25,000, but since the start of the page more than $77,000 has been raised.

"She's a fine young lady and hopefully somehow, someway, she can recover from this and get back to being a productive person."

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office has been asked to prosecute the case once Nethercutt is arrested. According to the AG's office, a local solicitor requested that they take the case because Nethercutt is the son of a local law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff's Department at (843) 665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

