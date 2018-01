Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA, is seen after being presented the Lifetime Achievment Award by Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Centenery Celebrations on May 12, 2006 in London, England. (Photo: (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images), 2006 Getty Images)

IKEA says Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91.

IKEA Sverige, the chain's Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday at his home in Smaland, Sweden.

IKEA says "he will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world."

