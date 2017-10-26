Corn maze horror turns real

LITTLETON - A woman visiting the Chatfield corn maze in Jefferson County filed a police report after she says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office took the report on Sunday, the day after the reported incident happened.

Jeffco deputies were contacted by the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield on Sunday afternoon. The deputy who responded spoke to the victim over the phone.

A police report details the unnerving incident.

The victim, identified as Audrey in the report, told police she was walking through the corn maze around 8:30 Saturday night. She was with her cousins and some friends.

Audrey told police a man suddenly came out of the corn stalks, dressed in all black. She said he was wearing "some sort of a white mask."

At first, Audrey reported to police, the man said some "inappropriate things" to her cousin. She couldn't make out exactly what he was saying to her, but her cousin did get by him and headed off.

When Audrey tried to walk by the man, he stepped in front of her again. He said he wouldn't let her pass without "dancing with him, touching him or kissing him," according to the police report.

Audrey told police she thought the man was joking, but he would not move out of her way. As she got aggravated, the report states, she grabbed the man's hand to dance with him.

According to the police report, she made one side-step move, then tried to go around him.

Instead, the man "whipped her around," threw her to the ground "forcefully" and then dragged her several feet by the hand, the report says.

The man in the mask let go of her just as one of her group approached and began confronting him. The suspect said, "You paid for this," according to Mark Techmeyer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

In the police report, Audrey told deputies she reported the incident to the maze staff - who told her there had been about four other similar situations of people in the maze dressing up to harass customers.

None of those people were affiliated with the gardens nor the corn maze, according to the report.

The case remains open, pending any future leads, according to JeffCo sheriff's deputies.

A spokesperson with Denver Botanic Gardens, which owns Chatfield Farms, says they plan to ramp up security on the last weekend of the haunted maze.

Erin Bird says they’ll go from two Jefferson County Police Officers to three, and they will add more security guards.

"We are doing all that we can to make sure this type of incident does not happen again,” Bird said.

She also added none of the actors are allowed to touch customers, so that should be an “instant red flag.”

