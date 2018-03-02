Instant Pot recalls cooker over potential fire hazard

Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker. (Photo: Courtesy of Instant Pot, via USA Today)

Instant Pot is recalling one of its multicooker models because it can pose a fire hazard.

The distributor has received 107 reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 overheating, including five instances when it caused minor property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects models with batchcodes of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 printed on the rating label underneath the multicooker.

The multicookers, which cost approximately $80, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the country and at www.walmart.com between August 2017 and this past January.

People who own these Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers are advised to stop using them and unplug them. They may be returned to Walmart for free replacements.

"The overheating is the result of a tooling misalignment during the manufacturing process, which created a gap between the bottom of the inner pot and the top surface of the heating plate in the product," Double Insight, the Ottawa-based importer and distributor of the multicooker, said on its website. "This gap can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard to consumers."

The company said that people who own the recalled product and don't live near a Walmart store should contact Double Insight for return instructions.

For more information, call 888-891-1473 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends or go to www.gemmulticooker.com.

The affected multicooker is manufactured by Foshan Linshine Technology of Guangdong, China.

