International Women's Day 2018 theme is #PressforProgress

Attendees listen to speakers during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Sam Morris/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

International Women's Day lands Thursday in a year that saw women from all walks of life rise up in protests, power building and advocacy over issues of equality and harassment.

Organizers of International Women’s Day 2018 hope to ride that wave of activism with this year's theme: #PressforProgress — a push for gender parity worldwide.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day is also a call to action through events large and small focusing on equality.

How is the day celebrated?

It is marked by rallies, panel discussions, seminars, networking events and performances. The Women’s Day site offers downloadable resources for teachers and parents such as activity booklets and fact sheets. And there is a recommended reading list for all ages.

How can I find out where there is an event?

You can check the International Women’s Day Events page where you can search for your city and country. Many places are sponsoring multiple events. https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Events

What are some examples of events on Thursday?

In New York, a late afternoon rally will be held at Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village before a march to Zuccotti Park, known for its Occupy Wall Street camps, in lower Manhattan.

In Atlanta, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon and roundtable on the “state of the woman.” The event will also debut an entrepreneurship initiative for female business owners.

San Francisco will host a benefit for female migrant farmworkers showcasing dance music culture and benefiting Alianza Nacional De Campesinas, the first national farmworker women’s rights group.

Among events overseas: In London, where thousands attended a #March4Women on Sunday, women’s talents will be showcased with an art exhibit, live music and storytelling in Camden on Thursday. Limerick, Ireland, will host a women in film series.

Is there a social media component?

At 1 p.m. GMT on Thursday, Thunderclap — a crowdspeaking platform that allows a single message to be shared flash-mob style — will post a one-time message to social media accounts in a mass call to action.

Among other options: Social sharing #PressforProgress images, displaying International Women’s Day selfie cards,

Is it just one day?

Some events are being held all week; some will take place on the weekend; some initiatives took flight earlier in the year.

But the day is just the start, organizers say. The hope is that groups worldwide would adopt the #PressforProgress theme in initiatives throughout the year. Last year, the USA Women’s Hockey team adopted 2017’s theme #BeBoldForChange to rally for equal pay. The team boycotted the national finals until a deal was struck.

What is the day’s history?

The first women's day was observed in February 1909 when 15,000 women marched through the streets of New York demanding improved pay, shorter hours and voting rights. The day was mostly celebrated by socialist movements and communist countries in the following decades. In 1975, the United Nations proclaimed the year International Women’s Year and christened March 8 as Women’s Day.

Is there an International Men’s Day?

International Men’s Day is an annual event celebrated on Nov. 19 in more than 60 countries. It focuses on improving health for men and boys, championing positive male role models and boosting gender relations.

