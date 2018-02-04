WMAZ
Is Comcast broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many reporting game was en Espanol

Giddy fans who braved the frigid cold in Minneapolis crowded into U.S. Bank Stadium. Eagles fans filled the air inside chanting " E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" (Feb. 4)

Sean Rossman, USA TODAY , TEGNA 8:26 PM. EST February 04, 2018

Did Comcast start broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many say that was the case.

During the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, many tweeted their Comcast service started broadcasting in Spanish.

The Philadelphia-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But it appeared to respond en masse to people complaining about the language switch.

At least one person said the commercials were in English and the commentary in Spanish. Another said the broadcast was switching between English and Spanish.

