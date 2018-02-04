WMAZ
Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime: No Janet, yes Prince

Fans angrily tweet 'Justice for Janet' as Justin Timberlake gets a second chance to perform at the 2018 Super bowl Halftime Show.

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 8:49 PM. EST February 04, 2018

Justin Timberlake performed alone during the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday, but he did pay tribute to Prince, a Minnesota native.

The superstar's performance was a medley of his hits, including "Rock Your Body," '"My Love" and "SexyBack." In his tribute to Prince, he sat at a piano as a projection of Prince billowed on a sheet behind him.

 

 

 

It was Timberlake's third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. He first performed in 2001 when 'N Sync performed alongside Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

But his most memorable performance was 14 years ago when a "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.

Timberlake was Jackson's special guest during her performance when he ripped off a piece of her clothing and revealed her bare, pierced nipple. Timberlake later described it as an unintended "wardrobe malfunction." CBS, which aired the Super Bowl that year, drew a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

Contributing: Associated Press

 

