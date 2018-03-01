Kroger: No more gun sales at Fred Meyer stores unless you're 21

A sign is seen on the fence around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in front of the freshman dorm where a mass shooting took place on campus on February 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kroger is banning gun sales at its Fred Meyer stores to anyone younger than 21, joining multiple national retailers in making that move amid pressure following the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

The ban comes amid a national debate over gun violence, which prompted Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart to announce Wednesday that they would raise the minimum age for gun sales to 21.

Kroger said Thursday that its decision came "in response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere," which prompted the company to take "a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales."

Dick's also ended sales of assault-style rifles at its Field & Stream stores, after having already banned the sales at its namesake big-box locations in 2012. Walmart banned those sales in 2015.

Fred Meyer locations, which sell general merchandise, stopped selling assault-style rifles in all states except Alaska several years ago. The company said Thursday that it would "no longer accept any special-orders of these weapons in Alaska."

"Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers," the company said. "As we refresh stores we are often transitioning gun departments due to softer demand and changing customer preferences.

Kroger described the changes as "common sense steps."

