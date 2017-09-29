Majority of Americans think Trump is unfit to be president, Quinnipiac poll

US President Donald Trump speaks during rally for Alabama state Republican Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A slight majority of voters think President Donald Trump is not "fit to serve as president." Only 42 percent of respondents said they have faith in his performance in office, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday Sept. 27.

This opinion fell along party lines. When asked whether Trump is fit to serve, 94 percent of Democrats said he is not. But 84 percent of Republican said that he is fit.

Men were more likely to say they believe Trump is fit for the White House, with 49 percent of men saying he is, compared to 35 percent of women.

There were also deep racial divisions. Half of white respondents said Trump is not fit for office, while 94 percent of black respondents and 60 percent of Hispanic respondents said Trump is not fit.

A majority of respondents also want Trump to stop tweeting -- 69 percent percent to be exact.

"With an approval rating rating frozen in the mid-thirties, his character and judgement questioned, President Donald Trump must confront the harsh fact that the majority of American voters feel he is simply unfit to serve in the highest office in the land," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement.

