Man accused of molesting 1-year-old

Jayson Newlun

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.

Jayson Newlun of North Kansas City was charged with first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond has been set at $250,000.

According to court documents, Newlun was staying with the girl's family on Friday at a home in the 8000 block of N. Hickory Ave.

Court documents show that the child's mother and father left the girl in the care of Newlun while they went to a store. While the parents were gone, Newlun entered the girl's room, removed her pants and touched the outside of her private parts while he masturbated.

The girl's parents returned from the store after 5-10 minutes because they forgot something.

The girl's mother found Newlun taking a picture of the girl and then touching her while kneeling in between her legs and also touching himself, court records state. The mother ran outside to get the girl's father before they busted into the room, turned on the light and yelled at Newlun.

Newlun screamed before being tackled by the girl's father.

After tackling Newlun, the girl's father hit Newlun with a dresser drawer and then punched him several times, court records state.

