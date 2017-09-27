Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Trump: Facebook is not 'anti-Trump'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged the company would take steps to prevent foreign intervention in elections. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired back after President Trump accused Facebook of being "anti-Trump" and colluding with "fake news" organizations, insisting that the giant social network is a "community for all people."

"We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like."

Trump's Twitter attack came as the giant social network faces intensifying scrutiny for Russia-linked advertisements designed to help Trump's candidacy.

"Facebook was always anti-Trump," Trump said in a tweet Wednesday. "The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?"

Last week Zuckerberg said his Silicon Valley company would hand over the Russian ads to congressional investigators. Special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress are investigating the Kremlin's role in the presidential election. Trump has called reports of Russian election meddling a "hoax."

Trump used Facebook to rally support for his campaign but company executives including Zuckerberg have been sharp critics of the White House's policies, such as the decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an immigration program that allows young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain here.

