Mom's weight loss resolutions are so real they might actually work

Marie Chisholm of Louisiana is trying a different health plan in the new year. She's working exercise and diet changes into her mom routine. Here she's pictured with her 4-year-old Ben, 2-year-old daughter Margot and husband Jeff.

A Louisiana mom and self-proclaimed yo-yo dieter is taking a different approach to achieve her weight loss goals in the new year.

Marie Chisholm of New Orleans is not hopping on a new diet plan, starting a rigorous fitness routine or drinking shakes. She's using Play-Doh and dancing to shake off the pounds.

"Since becoming a mom, my old tricks for losing weight haven't worked ... This year, by incorporating my kids into my weight loss journey, I will have more fun and hopefully be more successful," Chisholm, writer for neworleansmomsblog.com, said.

Here's how:

Instead of baking, make Play-Doh "cookies": Making cookies with the kids is fun, but usually ends with everyone eating too much sugar. So, Chisholm is substituting cookie dough with Play-Doh and "faking" instead of baking. The process is the same (rolling pins, baking sheets included), but there aren't any actual sweets after the "cookies" are made.

Dance time: "I dread going to the gym, but I never dread dancing and being goofy with my kids," Chisholm said. Every day between homework time and dinner, she's turning on music, gathering the kids and dancing the calories away. She's hoping this dedicated time of spinning, lifting and shaking it off is a practical way to add more exercise into her day.

Mom Bod is a USA TODAY video series featuring tips from moms on fitness, nutrition and mental health. The goal? Let's be real about the struggle to "healthy" and learn to love our mom bods.

