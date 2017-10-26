More than $24K raised for fallen trooper's family

Daniel Rebman Jr. (Photo: SC Department of Public Safety)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to grieve the loss of Trooper Daniel Rebman. Investigators say Rebman was parked in the emergency lane of I-385 in Greenville County on Tuesday when a pick-up truck slammed into the back of his car.

Trooper Rebman died late Tuesday afternoon from his injuries, leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. To help relieve the financial burden for his family, Heroes in Blue started a GoFundMe page.

"Part of our mission is to provide support to the families of fallen officers," said founder, Kassy Alia.

The original goal for Trooper Rebman's family was $25,000, but in just over 24 hours, more than $24,000 was raised for the family.

"Not at all surprised and forever thankful for how incredible people in South Carolina are towards uplifting and supporting our law enforcement and our families," said Alia.

While she did not know Trooper Rebman personally, Alia hopes his family knows she is there for them every step of the way.

"I hope she is surrounded by family and friends and is being loved. I hope that she also knows that - no matter what - she knows that we are here for her. I hope we can provide that support of foundation and love."

© 2017 WLTX-TV