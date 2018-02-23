WMAZ
Netflix for March: What's new and expiring

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , TEGNA 7:21 AM. EST February 23, 2018

When there's something strange in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call? Someone to come over and watch Netflix!

At least that's a viable option in March, when comedies Ghostbusters, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Wet Hot American Summer are among the new films available on the streaming service. Also coming to Netflix next month: a second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones, another batch of episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events, more Love, Joel McHale's new Soup-like talk show, a comedy special from Ricky Gervais and films about woman joining a male wrestling team (First Match), a couple debating whether they should stay together (Happy Anniversary) and a Sundance favorite about an MC in Queens (Roxanne Roxanne).

Here's the list of titles coming and going to/from Netflix in March. (And these are the programs that arrived in February.)

Available March 1

300
21 Thunder: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter's Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945

Available March 3

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 4

Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 5

F The Prom
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 6

Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 7

Aftershock

Available March 8 

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 10 

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Available March 12 

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey

Available March 13 

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Available March 16 

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 19 

In Search of Fellini

Available March 20 

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Available March 23 

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M. — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 24

Red Trees

Available March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

Available March 28

50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War

Available March 30 

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 31 

Let Me In

