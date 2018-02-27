Parkland school shooting victim buried in Dwyane Wade jersey

Mourners gather under at tent for the burial of Alyssa Alhadeff at the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens on February 16, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

One of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting was such a big Miami Heat fan, he was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey.

The parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Joaquin Oliver revealed that detail Sunday on the Univision talk show Al Punto. At his funeral a day earlier, Oliver was remembered for his love of sports, particularly the Heat, and his excitement over the former Heat guard's return this season to Miami.

Wade got emotional when he saw the news on social media Sunday, tweeting "You're about to make me cry."

You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018

And at practice on Monday, he was still struggling to find the right words.

“You hurt for the family," he told reporters. "It’s emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that burying him in my jersey is something that he wanted. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth, so I appreciate that.”

On Saturday, the Heat paid tribute to the shooting victims in a ceremony before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wade was one of the people who spoke as players and coaches of both teams held a Stoneman Douglas flag and a video montage played overhead.

It was one of several displays pro sports teams in Florida and around the country have done in memory of those killed in the shootings.

The Heat will wear MSD patches on their jerseys for the rest of this season.

Later Monday evening, Wade tweeted again, saying he's dedicated his return and the rest of the season to Oliver's memory.

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

