Pediatrician facing child porn charges, accused of taking photos of patients

ROCHESTER, New York (CBS/WIVB) – A pediatrician from the Rochester area is now facing child porn charges. Dr. David Blasczak is being accused of possessing thousands of illegal images.

“The Hippocratic Oath is to do no harm,” U.S. Attorney J.P. Kennedy said at a press conference late Thursday afternoon. “Obviously allegations like this, people with access, because of their position, to children are especially disturbing. So we implore the public, to ask them that they come forward with any information that they might have.”

Prosecutors say Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at Blasczak’s home in the Wayne County Village of Newark on Thursday. Blasczak is accused of making ten purchases of child pornography from a website. In an interview with agents, he allegedly admitted to taking pictures of the genitals of children in his office.

“When asked, Dr. Blasczak claimed that he was conducting his own independent research about child sex abuse, and that he paid the parents of his patients on approximately eight different occasions to photograph their children’s genitals,” Kennedy said. “Dr. Blasczak further told agents that he was conducting medical research.”

Kennedy also said Blasczak admitted to “sexually abusive behavior” toward minors who stayed at his home for sleepovers, which were hosted by the doctor’s children.

Blasczak had an initial appearance in court on Thursday. He is scheduled to be back in a courtroom on Friday.

