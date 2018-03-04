Phew! Frances McDormand is reunited with her misplaced Oscar

Actor Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Frances McDormand and her new best actress Oscar are back together again after a scary post-show celebration separation on Sunday night.

McDormand was celebrating her best actress victory for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the Governors Awards on Sunday night when she lost track of the golden trophy.

McDormand was spotted crying emotionally outside the Governors Awards ball after giving up the search for the trophy on the premises, and departing with her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen.

Security was then dispersed to look for the Oscar which, conveniently, already had McDormand's name engraved on it. (Oscars are engraved at the Governors Ball.)

Hours later, McDormand's representative Simon Halls confirmed to USA TODAY that trophy and Oscar-winner McDormand were back together. No further details about the temporary loss were given.

"Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together," Halls said in an email.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM