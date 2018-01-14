Plane stops on cliff's edge after skidding off runway in Turkey

TOPSHOT - A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment, a day after skidding off the airstrip, after landing at Trabzon's airport on the Black Sea coast on January 14, 2018. (Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

An airplane wound up in a perilous position after skidding of the runway into the mud after landing in the Turkish province of Trabzon early on Sunday.

The province's governor said all 162 passengers and crew on board were evacuated and safe.

Pictures showed the Boeing 737 on a muddy slope just a few yards from the water.

State-run Anadolu news agency said there was panic on board as the plane went out of control before finally getting stuck in the mud, according to the BBC.

The cause of the accident was not yet known and the airport was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

