At least two men have died and a woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday, according to tweets from the Thornton Police Department.

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but there is an active crime scene. The FBI, ATF and Aurora SWAT responded to the incident.

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police. Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Video from the scene posted to Facebook shows what appears to be numerous police cars in the parking lot of the store.

Police everywhere at the Thornton Walmart as family members look for loved ones who were inside pic.twitter.com/l7AdXpmnLk — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) November 2, 2017

The Walmart is located in Thornton, about 11 miles north of Denver.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area.

