Porn star Stormy Daniels files lawsuit against Trump, alleging 'hush' agreement invalid

The adult film star who allegedly had a sexual relationship with President Trump is now suing the president, alleging the "hush" agreement that silenced the story was invalid.

Stormy Daniels filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, contending that the non-disclosure agreement she signed was invalid because Trump never signed it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement on October, 28, 2016, 11 days before the election.

The lawsuit is the first time Daniels has openly admitted to having a "hush" agreement to cover up her relationship with Trump, which she says lasted from 2006 to 2007, according to the lawsuit.

Neither Cohen nor White House officials immediately responded to requests for comments about the lawsuit Tuesday evening.

Last month, Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 but did not say what the payment was for. He said he used his personal funds to "facilitate" the payment and was not reimbursed by the Trump campaign or the Trump organization.

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Cohen arranged the payment with Daniels to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the presidential campaign.

After the report, In Touch published a 2011 interview with Daniels in which she claimed she and Trump had a sexual encounter after meeting at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev., a year after his marriage to Melania Trump, his third wife.

