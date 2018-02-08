State investigating after moms claim Wash. daycare waxed their children's eyebrows

Photo courtesy: Alyssa Salgado

PASCO, Wash. — Two young moms in the Tri-Cities are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco of waxing their children's eyebrows.

Both moms say their children appeared normal when dropped off on Thursday morning.

Alyssa Salgado says she noticed the missing patch of hair after picking up her daughter Lilayiah that evening.

"I, like, got a closer look and I saw she was missing her patch of hair because she has a unibrow and she was born like that."

Salgado says she spoke to the daycare's director that night and Friday morning about the missing hair.

She's also reached out to other moms from the daycare, including Glenda Maria Cruz, who also claims her son's unibrow was waxed that same day.

"I tried to touch his face. He doesn't let me touch his face. He says, ‘No, No, stop,’ and it hurts me because that's my baby," says Cruz.

The daycare is run by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties.

At this time, the organization is investigating the complaint.

In a statement made Monday, executive director Brian Ace says, "The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process."

CBC also posted about the complaint on Facebook this weekend, saying the Boys and Girls Club, Pasco School District, and CBC take these allegations seriously and will work together to support the investigation process.

Salgado says she's glad the complaints are being taken seriously.

“I hope that they figure out who did that do my daughter."

At this time, both Salgado and Cruz have taken their children out of the daycare.

Salgado also took her daughter to a doctor's appointment on Monday. She received a doctor's letter that documents the state of her daughter's eyebrows, which says that "on exam, Lilayiah has a patch of hair lost between her eyebrows." The letter goes on to say that she does recall the toddler having hair between her eyebrows during other visits.

In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning is investigating the report, which included a site visit on Monday.

Officials say the estimated timeline for the investigation varies from case to case, but will likely take no longer than 30 days.

This story was originally published by KEPR-TV.

