Steve Bannon stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump's former Chief White House Strategist, will step down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the news organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bannon served as executive chairman of the conservative news organization since 2012.

Breitbart said it will work with Bannon on a "smooth and orderly transition."

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said in the statement.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish," Breitbart CEO Larry Solov also said in the announcement.

