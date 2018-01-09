WMAZ
Close

Steve Bannon stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday President Donald Trump was "disgusted" at claims made by former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon about the Trump family. She also defended the president's tweets about Kim Jong-un. (Jan. 3)

TEGNA 4:27 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump's former Chief White House Strategist, will step down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the news organization announced Tuesday afternoon. 

Bannon served as executive chairman of the conservative news organization since 2012.

Breitbart said it will work with Bannon on a "smooth and orderly transition." 

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said in the statement. 

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish," Breitbart CEO Larry Solov also said in the announcement. 

 

 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories