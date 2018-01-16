WMAZ
Study finds people would rather hang out with their dogs than friends

Would you rather hang out with your pet instead of your friends? A study conducted on 2,000 dog owners on behalf of the American Kennel Club suggests that dog owners do in fact ditch their friends to spend time with their furry family members.

Friends or dogs? That's the question posed by researchers conducting a study for the American Kennel Club. 

For parents of fur-babies, the conclusion might be obvious: Americans would rather hang out with their dogs than their friends. 

The organization surveyed 2,000 dog owners for the study. 

