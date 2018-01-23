'The Boss Baby' was nominated for an Oscar, and the Internet can barely handle it

Kate Thornton launches "Boss Baby" Summer Tour to mark the film's DVD release at The Tower Hotel on July 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (Photo: John Phillips, 2017 Getty Images)

The Boss Baby, the oft-parodied animated film featuring a suit-wearing toddler voiced by Alec Baldwin, is officially an Academy Award nominee.

Announced Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominees for best animated feature include a surprise nod for the DreamWorks Animation film alongside The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had strong feelings about the movie's inclusion in the 2018 Oscars race, reacting with twin parts joy and rage, with one user pointing out that "The Boss Babyhas more Oscar nominations (1) than The Big Lebowski, Groundhog Day, The Long Goodbye and The Shining combined (0)."

"Boss Baby nominated for more Oscars than Wonder Woman," read another tweet.

THE BOSS BABY is now an Oscar-nominated film. What have you people done — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 23, 2018

Boss Baby nominated for more Oscars than Wonder Woman — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2018

RESPECT THE BOSS BABY #OscarNoms — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 23, 2018

woke up just now at 8:50am without an alarm. my body just forced me awake bc Boss Baby was nominated for an Oscar — bria (@briasux) January 23, 2018

The Boss Baby has more Oscar nominations (1) than The Big Lebowski, Groundhog Day, The Long Goodbye and The Shining combined (0) — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 23, 2018

and the winner for best picture goes to; the boss baby

this is the boss baby's 24th consecutive Oscar win tonight — john chaotic goodman (@the_nope_show) January 23, 2018

Many of the complaints sought justice for the Lego Batman Movie, a critical favorite (and USA TODAY's fifth favorite movie of 2017) that was nevertheless snubbed by the Academy.

Boss Baby is in the #OscarNoms and not Lego Batman???? pic.twitter.com/Ov4SOQZhp3 — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 23, 2018

OH, COOL, WE’RE JUST GOING TO NOMINATE FERDINAND AND THE BOSS BABY OVER THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE AND GO ON ACTING LIKE WE’RE A VAGUELY RESPECTABLE SOCIETY??? — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) January 23, 2018

The Boss Baby beat Lego Batman for Best Animated Feature??! pic.twitter.com/aoWlt0Aqiy — Milez Das (@MILEZDAS) January 23, 2018

I mean yeah....... it TOTALLY makes sense why Boss Baby was nominated but @LEGOBatmanMovie wasn’t. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MwyjfO4GX7 — Steven Z Smith (@stevenzsmith88) January 23, 2018

