WMAZ
Close

The controversial Nunes memo has been released. You can read it here.

The FBI is adding its voice to the chorus of those opposed to the planned declassification of the so-called Nunes memo, expressing 'grave concerns' over its accuracy. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

Brad Heath, USA TODAY , TEGNA 1:13 PM. EST February 02, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., released a controversial memo Friday alleging that the FBI abused its authority in setting up surveillance of members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. 

Trump approved the public release of the memo – a summary of classified information gathered by the committee as part of its investigation of Russian meddling in the election – over the objections of the FBI, which said it had “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the memo.

Read the once-classified document here

 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories